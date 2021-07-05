Covid-19: J&K starts rafting activities to revive adventure tourism

According to Dr G.N. Itoo, Director of Tourism, Kashmir is popular for adventure activities and rafting is one of the attractive activities that always plays a tremendous role in attracting adventure lovers from across the world. Keeping the same in mind, the department of tourism and Adventure Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (ATOAK) in the Wussan area of the district Ganderbal organised white water rafting.

