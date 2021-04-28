Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Japan imposes restrictions on travelers from India

Covid-19: Japan imposes restrictions on travelers from India

Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Kuwait, New Zealand, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and UAE are some of the countries that have banned travel to and from India.
1 min read . 06:02 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • The new measure, to be effective Saturday, requires people traveling from those areas to quarantine in a designated facility and take a covid-19 test on the third day after their arrival

New Delhi: Japan became the latest country to impose restrictions on travelers from India due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the South Asian country.

Japan will tighten border controls on travelers from US' Tennessee, Florida, Michigan and Minnesota, as well as India and Peru to check the spread of new variants of the coronavirus detected in these countries, Japanese news agency Kyodo News reported on Wednesday.

The new measure, to be effective Saturday, requires people traveling from those areas to quarantine in a designated facility and take a covid-19 test on the third day after their arrival, the report added.

Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Kuwait, New Zealand, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and UAE are some of the countries that have banned travel to and from India due to the rising number of infections in the country.

India reported 3.60 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,60,960 new covid-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths, and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning.

