OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Japan to provide 300 oxygen concentrators, ventilators to India

Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki on Friday informed that the country will provide 300 oxygen generators and as many ventilators to India which is currently facing the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Suzuki said that Japan stands with India in its "greatest time of need".

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"Japan stands with India in her greatest time of need. We have decide to proceed with the procedure to provide 300 oxygen generators and 300 ventilators," he tweeted.

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla said that Japan has been a "close partner" in international cooperation and has been responsive to many of India's requirements.

"Japan has been a very close partner in whatever areas of importance that are there in terms of international cooperation and (we are) very happy that Japan has been responsive to many of our requirements and here Japan has offered a number of items including concentrators, ventilators and pharmaceutical products," he said in a special media briefing.

India on Friday morning received coronavirus-related assistance from Romania and the United Kingdom.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has received 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders from Romania, while it received 280 oxygen concentrators from the UK.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
In order to identify the impact of text messaging interventions on vaccination rates, the experiment was conducted in 2020Premium Premium

Text messages can boost vaccination rates against Covid-19: Report

2 min read . 08:56 AM IST
Goa CM Pramod SawantPremium Premium

'As and when we receive doses': Goa CM on inoculation of all above 18 years

1 min read . 08:54 AM IST
Sensing the government’s growing need for funds, traders are holding out for higher yields, with the central bank forced to cancel sales or boost purchases if it refuses to accede.Premium Premium

Covid lockdown worsen India’s fiscal woes fueled by weak auctions

2 min read . 08:51 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi Premium Premium

PM Modi to meet cabinet ministers today; will likely discuss Covid situation, vaccination drive

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST

The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country on Thursday recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

The worsening COVID-19 situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients. Several countries around the world have come forward to help India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout