Covid-19: This state reduces rates for RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests by 100

Covid-19: This state reduces rates for RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests by 100

 A medic collects swab samples for RT-PCR COVID-19 test at a clinic amid a spike in the coronavirus cases.
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Livemint

  • The decision was taken following a reduction in prices of testing materials, said Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Arun Kumar Singh

The Jharkhand government has reduced the rates for RTPCR and rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 by 100 with immediate effect, an official order said.

After the recent changes, the revised rates will be now 300 from earlier 400 for an RTPCR test and 50 from 150 for the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). An additional charge of 100 will have to be given for a home visit to collect the samples.

The decision was taken following a reduction in prices of testing materials, said Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Arun Kumar Singh.

The order will be applicable with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand’s COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,12,939 as 2,617 more people tested positive for the virus, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,225, a health bulletin said on Thursday.

Ranchi district registered the highest number of new cases at 809, followed by 525 in Jamshedpur, it said.

The single-day deaths include five fresh fatalities in Jamshedpur and two in Ranchi.

The state now has 27,422 active cases, while 3,80,292 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 3,769 in the last 24 hours.

