Covid-19 JN.1 LIVE Updates: The health ministry reported five recent deaths due to COVID-19, along with 602 new cases of the virus on Wednesday.
The current count of active infection cases stands at 4,440. The updated data at 8 am revealed two new fatalities in Kerala, and one each in Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu.
In Kerala, one of the individuals who passed away was a 66-year-old man with chronic liver disease, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, and sepsis. The second deceased was a 79-year-old woman with coronary artery disease and sepsis.
Until December 5, 2023, the daily count of Covid cases had reduced to double digits. However, a resurgence occurred due to the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.
Health departments have formed teams and are actively monitoring the seven checkpoints situated in the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border region to stop the spread of the emergence of coronavirus and sub-variant JN.1.
Under the directions of District Collector M Aruna and the leadership of Nilgiris District Health Department Sub-Director Baluswamy, the medical and health departments have been divided into teams and are engaged in intensive surveillance work at seven checkpoints located in the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border region to prevent the spread of disease in the regions.
As many as 131 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Maharashtra on Sunday, the health department said.
However, the number of patients infected with the JN.1 variant remains at 10.
According to the Public Health Department of Maharashtra, 80,23,576 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery.
The recovery rate in the state is 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent. Out of 8,76,33,748 laboratory samples, 81,72,836 have tested positive (9.33 per cent) for COVID-19 until today.
Uttarakhand has reported two COVID-19 cases, said authorities.
A 77-year-old man admitted to Max Hospital, Dehradun came positive on Saturday, while the corona report of a 72-year-old female patient came positive on Sunday.
To identify the new variant of Covid, JN.1, samples of both infected patients have been sent for genome sequencing. The state health secretary, R Rajesh Kumar said that the health department team is in constant touch with both the patients and their families.
Amid the rise in JN.1 cases in India, a 47-year-old woman on 1 January died due to the disease in Haryana's Gurugram, making it the first COVID-19-related death in the district in about six months, said an official. Read here.
