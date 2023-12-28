Covid-19 JN.1 news LIVE updates: DMDK's Vijayakanth tests positive for COVID, put on ventilator due to breathing issue

LIVE UPDATES

6 min read . 08:16 AM IST

Covid-19 JN.1 news LIVE updates: India reported a total of 109 JN.1 COVID variant cases in the country as of December 26, Health Ministry sources said on 27 December