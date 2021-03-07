OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Karnataka adds 622 cases, three more fatalities

BENGALURU : Karnataka on Sunday recorded 622 fresh coronavirus infections and three related deaths, taking the total caseload and toll to 9.55 lakh and 12,362 respectively, health department said.

According to the health bulletin, so far 9,35,772 people were discharged cumulatively including 351 today. There were 6,862 active cases in the state which includes 115 in the ICU, the department added. Maximum cases of the day in the state were contributed by Bengaluru urban district, which reported 389 infections whereas all the three fatalities were from the city.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Biren Bahardar from Araria, Bihar, usually sells his harvest to local traders at whatever price they offer

What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

9 min read . 09:46 PM IST
A file photo of Batla House at Jamia Nagar where encounter took place on 19 September 2008

Delhi court to pronounce judgment in Batla House encounter case tomorrow

1 min read . 09:39 PM IST
The two ships' visit reiterates India's firm resolve and commitment to maintain peace, stability and good order in the region, in line with SAGAR -- Security and Growth for all in the Region, as articulated by the India's prime minister.

Swarnim Vijay Varsh: Two Indian Navy ships to visit Mongla port in Bangladesh for 3 days

1 min read . 09:35 PM IST
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin

Every ration cardholder housewife will get 1,000 per month: DMK chief Stalin

2 min read . 09:42 PM IST

Cumulatively, the city has reported 4.08 lakh infections, 4,499 deaths, 3,98,540 discharges, including 175 on Sunday, and 4,985 active cases. According to the health bulletin, 34 cases were reported in Kalaburagi, 30 in Udupi, 25 in Tumakuru, 24 in Bidar, 16 each in Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad, 13 in Belagavi, 12 in Bengaluru Rural and 11 in Mysuru.

Cases were also reported in Ballari, Chamaranagara, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura. No fresh cases or deaths were reported in Bagalkote, Ramanagara and Kopal.

As many as 75,960 tests were done on Sunday including 72,086 using the RT PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 1.93 crore, the department added. On Sunday, 428 people were vaccinated. There were no instances of AEFIs, the department said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout