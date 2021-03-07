Covid-19: Karnataka adds 622 cases, three more fatalities

According to the health bulletin, so far 9,35,772 people were discharged cumulatively including 351 today. There were 6,862 active cases in the state which includes 115 in the ICU, the department added. Maximum cases of the day in the state were contributed by Bengaluru urban district, which reported 389 infections whereas all the three fatalities were from the city.

