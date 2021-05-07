Subscribe
Home >News >India >Karnataka caps price of CT-scan, X-ray at private hospitals, labs. Check rates here

Karnataka caps price of CT-scan, X-ray at private hospitals, labs. Check rates here

Doctors and ICU nurses wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) perform a CT scan for a COVID-19 patient
1 min read . 02:55 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The state government has decided to cap the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in private hospitals and labs at 1,500 and 250 respectively

Owing to the recent surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Karnataka government has decided to cap CT-Scan and digital x-ray prices at private hospitals and labs.

"Since CT- Scan or X-Ray is becoming increasingly necessary to detect Covid-19 infection, the state government has decided to cap the price of CT-Scan and Digital X-Ray in private hospitals and labs at 1,500 and 250 respectively," the Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

While in another tweet he said the Centre has also increased the state's allocation of Remdesivir to 2,62,346 from May 10 to May 16.

"Karnataka's allocation of Remdesivir has been increased to 2,62,346 from May 10 to May 16. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Sadanand Gowda for their continued support to strengthen state's battle against Covid-19 pandemic," Sudhakar said.

Separately, Karnataka Government has issued package rate for treatment of COVID-19 patients per day in private hospitals as referred by the Public Health Authorities.

As per a directive released by the government, package rates for Covid patients in general ward and HDU would be 5,200 and 8,000 respectively. Also, charges for isolation ICU without and with ventilator would be 9,750 and 11,500.

As many as 49,058 new COVID-19 cases, 328 deaths and 18,943 discharges were reported from Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The total cases stand at 17,90,104, including 17,212 deaths and 5,17,075 active cases.

