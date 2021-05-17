These include 96,45,695 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,43,661 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,44,44,096 FLWs who have received the first dose, 81,96,053 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 52,64,073 beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}