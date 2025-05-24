Covid-19: Karnataka minister says ‘no need for special measures’, urges people not to panic

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday urged people to not panic and continue with their duties as the state is seeing a gradual increase in Covid-19 cases.

Speaking with reporters in Bengaluru, he clarified regarding the Centre's advisory, saying that it clearly states monitoring is sufficient and there is no need for special measures.

“I appeal to everyone not to panic because when you see reports in the media that Covid-19 has returned to haunt people, people get alarmed,” he said.

He also appealed to the media to report an accurate picture of the Covid-19 situation and not to exaggerate the severity of the disease, which turned into a pandemic five years ago and killed thousands.

Rao further said that the Karnataka government is on alert and is taking all necessary steps to keep the virus from spreading.

He clarified that there are no restrictions on movement due to Covid-19, and people can move around freely.

“People can go and come from any part of the country. People can lead their lives in a normal way,” he said.

Regarding the recent spike in Covid-19, Rao said there was a possibility of a sub category of coronavirus.

“It could be a sub-variant of JN 1. These were detected in Southeast Asian countries like Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia. There is no panic there in those countries as well,” the minister said.

Speaking about the spike in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, Rao said that increased testing may result in increased number of cases.

Karnataka government issues statement Dinesh Gundu Rao's comments come a day after the Karnataka government issued a statement regarding the recent spike in Covid-19 cases.

In the statement issued by the health department, it was noted that of the 35 active Covid-19 cases reported in the state so far, 32 are from Bengaluru.

However, no death related to Covid-19 was reported in the state.

“Although the situation is well under control, a gradual increase in cases has been observed over the last 20 days. It is therefore appropriate that the public proactively comply with Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB),” as per the statement of the Karnataka health department.

Pregnant women, children, immunocompromised individuals, and those with comorbidities have been asked to wear masks while visiting public spaces.

Individuals with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) are advised to get tested for Covid-19 promptly, for timely treatment and to prevent further spread, officials added.