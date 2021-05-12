Subscribe
COVID-19: Karnataka records 39,998 new cases, 517 deaths

Karnataka records 39,998 new cases, 517 deaths
1 min read . 10:07 PM IST PTI

  • The state has 5,92,182 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 14,40,621 with the recovery of 34,752 people today
  • Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,286 infections and 275 fatalities, which is highest in the state

Karnataka's death toll due to COVID-19 touched 20,368 with 517 fatalities on Wednesday, while 39,998 fresh cases took the infection count to 20,53,191, the health department said.

The state has 5,92,182 active cases whereas the total discharges stood at 14,40,621 with the recovery of 34,752 people today.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,286 infections and 275 fatalities, which is highest in the state.

The city has so far reported 9,99,805 infections and 8,964 deaths. There were 3,60,619 active cases.

Tumakuru district registered 2,360 infections, which is second to Bengaluru, and 14 deaths.

According to the health bulletin, there were 1,823 infections in Ballari, 1,773 in Mysuru, 1,572 in Hassan, 1,223 in Mandya, 1,138 in Bengaluru Rural, 1,125 in Shivamogga, 1,077 in Dakshina Kannada.

Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Kodagu, Kolar, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura and Yadgir were among the districts with over 500 cases.

The department said 26 deaths took place in Shivamogga, 23 in Kalaburagi, 19 in Hassan, 17 in Ballari, 14 in Tumakuru, 12 each in Koppal and Bengaluru Rural, and 10 each in Haveri, Kodagu and Mandya.

Deaths were reported in 19 other districts as well. There were 1,34,792 tests conducted on Wednesday including 1,24,232 using RT-PCR and other methods.

So far 2.74 crore tests have been done cumulatively, the department added.

