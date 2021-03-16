OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Karnataka reports 1,135 new cases, six fatalities

Karnataka logged 1,135 fresh COVID-19 cases and six related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.62 lakh and the toll to 12,403, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 561 patients getting discharged after recovery.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that scientists have not isolated the COVID-19 virus, so a vaccine is not possible. The virus was first isolated by Chinese authorities on Jan. 7, according to the World Health Organization. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Three new COVID-19 variants reported in India: Government

1 min read . 09:07 PM IST
Fire at a godown in Mumbai

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a godown in Goregoan (E). 12 fire tenders are at spot

1 min read . 09:07 PM IST
Australian foreign minister Marise Payne

Australia announces additional $100 million for distributing COVID-19 vaccine in Indo-Pacific region

2 min read . 08:55 PM IST
A health worker takes a swab sample of a woman for conducting RT-PCR Covid-19 coronavirus test.

Asia-Pacific region may achieve less than 10% of SDGs targets set for 2030: Report

3 min read . 08:48 PM IST

Cumulatively 9,62,339 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,403 deaths and 9,40,489 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. The number of active cases in the state rose to 9,428.

It said, out of 9,428 active cases, 9,299 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 129 are in ICU.

Among the six deaths reported on Tuesday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Mysuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 710, followed by Mysuru (58), Dakshina Kannada (50), Kalaburagi (46), Bengaluru Rural (38), Tumakuru and Udupi (32) followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,12,699, followed by Mysuru (54,549) and Ballari (39,426).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,01,339, followed by Mysuru (53,249) and Ballari (38,713).

TRENDING STORIESSee All

A total of over 1,99,21,424 samples have been tested so far, out of which 68,469 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 6,485 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout