Covid-19: Karnataka reports 1,135 new cases, six fatalities

Covid-19: Karnataka reports 1,135 new cases, six fatalities

Bengaluru: An elderly citizen being administered the COVID-19 vaccine, during the second phase of the countrywide inoculation drive in Bengaluru.
08:36 PM IST

  • Cumulatively 9,62,339 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 12,403 deaths and 9,40,489 discharges

Karnataka logged 1,135 fresh COVID-19 cases and six related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.62 lakh and the toll to 12,403, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 561 patients getting discharged after recovery.

The day also saw 561 patients getting discharged after recovery.

The day also saw 561 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively 9,62,339 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,403 deaths and 9,40,489 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. The number of active cases in the state rose to 9,428.

It said, out of 9,428 active cases, 9,299 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 129 are in ICU.

Among the six deaths reported on Tuesday, three were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Mysuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 710, followed by Mysuru (58), Dakshina Kannada (50), Kalaburagi (46), Bengaluru Rural (38), Tumakuru and Udupi (32) followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,12,699, followed by Mysuru (54,549) and Ballari (39,426).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,01,339, followed by Mysuru (53,249) and Ballari (38,713).

A total of over 1,99,21,424 samples have been tested so far, out of which 68,469 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 6,485 among them were rapid antigen tests.

