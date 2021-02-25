Covid-19: Karnataka reports 453 new cases, 7 deaths in last 24 hours

Karnataka has reported as many as 453 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 9,49,636 and the death toll to 12,316, the health department informed.

On the other hand, as many as 947 patients were discharged after recovery.

Out of the 453 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 271 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The health department bulletin said: As of February 25 evening, cumulatively 9,49,636 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,316 deaths and 9,31,725 discharges.

It also said, out of 5,576 active cases, 5,455 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 121 are in ICU. Out of the seven deaths reported on Thursday, four are from Bengaluru Urban areas and one each from Kalaburagi, Mandya and Udupi.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 271, followed by Mysuru (27), Tumakuru and Dakshina Kannada (24), Kalaburagi and Udupi (12), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,04,628, followed by Mysuru (54,019) and Ballari (39,243).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,96,274, followed by Mysuru (52,799) and Ballari (38,601).

A total of over 1,85,62,530 samples have been tested so far, out of which 68,166 were tested on Thursday alone, and 4,847 among them were rapid antigen tests.

