Karnataka continued to report an increase in number of COVID-19 cases on Monday with 932 infections, taking the tally to 9,61,204 while seven related deaths pushed the tally to 12,397.

The day also saw 429 patients getting discharged after recovery and the number of total recoveries in the state reached 9,39,928. The active cases in Karnataka stand at 8,860.





Bengaluru Urban continued to top the list of fresh cases, with 550 infections.

Cumulatively 9,61,204 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,397 deaths and 9,39,928 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 8,860 active cases, 8,735 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 125 are in Intensive Care Units.

Bengaluru Urban also accounted for five deaths, the other two being reported from Bidar and Mysuru.

Following Bengaluru Urban in number of cases was Dakshina Kannada with 65, Mysuru 46, Kalaburagi 43, Tumakuru 40, while the rest were scattered in other districts.

Bengaluru Urban district headed teh list of positive cases, with a total of 4,11,989, followed by Mysuru 54,491 and Ballari 39,417.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,01,010, followed by Mysuru 53,228 and Ballari 38,706.

A total of over 1,98,52,955 samples have been tested so far, out of which 62,358 were tested on Monday alone.





