Covid-19: Karnataka to give 1 lakh for BPL families that lost earning member

"Several families are in trouble due to COVID-19. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to give ₹one lakh to each of such BPL NSE 1.83 per cent families, which lost their 'adult member'," the CM told reporters.Yediyurappa further said that the decision will benefit about 25,000 to 30,000 such families incurring an expenditure of ₹250 crore to ₹300 crore to the state exchequer.

