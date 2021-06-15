Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Karnataka to give 1 lakh for BPL families that lost earning member

Covid-19: Karnataka to give 1 lakh for BPL families that lost earning member

Premium
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa
1 min read . 07:50 AM IST Livemint

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 1,80,856 active cases of COVID-19.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday announced 1 lakh relief to each family under Below Poverty Line (BPL) which has lost an earning or adult member due to COVID-19.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday announced 1 lakh relief to each family under Below Poverty Line (BPL) which has lost an earning or adult member due to COVID-19.

"Several families are in trouble due to COVID-19. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to give one lakh to each of such BPL NSE 1.83 per cent families, which lost their 'adult member'," the CM told reporters.Yediyurappa further said that the decision will benefit about 25,000 to 30,000 such families incurring an expenditure of 250 crore to 300 crore to the state exchequer.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Several families are in trouble due to COVID-19. Keeping this in mind, we have decided to give one lakh to each of such BPL NSE 1.83 per cent families, which lost their 'adult member'," the CM told reporters.Yediyurappa further said that the decision will benefit about 25,000 to 30,000 such families incurring an expenditure of 250 crore to 300 crore to the state exchequer.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 1,80,856 active cases of COVID-19.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!