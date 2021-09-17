Kerala government under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has approved the special casual leave to its employees during the quarantine period affected by Covid-19 .

"Employees, who tested COVID-19 positive or come in the primary contact list of a COVID positive person, can now avail seven days of special casual leave including public holidays. The employees will have to report back on duty once they test negative after seven days," read an order issued by Chief Secretary V P Joy granting seven days special casual leave for the employees.

"The special leave is applicable to government employees, staff of public sector, semi-government and local body institutions and can avail by producing an affidavit from the health department or local body institution," it added.

However, the employees who had been infected and recovered within a period of three months need not go for quarantine. Such employees should take care and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

If any employees develop any symptoms, they can get medical support. For employees severely infected and admitted to hospitals will get special casual leave for the entire period of treatment on the basis of medical reports.

The order also stated that if anyone misuses this, strict action be initiated.

However, Kerala on Thursday reported 22,182 fresh COVID-19 cases and 178 deaths, which took the caseload to 44,46,228 and fatalities to 23,165. The number of people who recovered from the infection since Wednesday was 26,563 which brought the total recoveries to 42,36,309 and the number of active cases to 1,86,190, a state government release said.

While the release said that 1,21,486 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, it, again for the second day running, did not state what the Test Positivity Rate was. However, 22,182 fresh positive cases, reported in the last 24 hours, out of 1,21,486 samples tested during the same period, gives a figure of 18.25 per cent.

