Covid-19: Kerala govt allows cinema halls to re-open from 5 Jan

Kerala government on Friday announced that it has allowed to re-open cinema halls and theatre from 5 January with half the seating capacity inside the halls after a gap of over nine months amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also said that the state government has allowed festive celebrations at places of worship with limited audience.

Vijayan also spoke about the Covid-19 vaccine roll out in the state. He said, "As per the information from Central Government, COVID-19 vaccine will be made available this month itself. First it will be administered to health workers. Kerala is fully prepared for vaccination."

Meanwhile, schools in state's capital Thiruvananthapuram partially reopened on Friday. Classes for 10th and 12th Standard students have resumed along with the strict implementation of COVID-19 protocols.

There has been a standstill across the nation due to COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, even school students had to stay at home for several months. The reopening of schools will provide relief to Thiruvananthapuram students as they will be able to resume their studies.

Initially, only class 10th and 12th students are allowed to attend schools and they have to come with the consent letters of their parents. Classrooms have been sanitised prior to reopening.

Only one student is allowed on one bench. Teachers have divided the students into four groups and only 10 are allowed to attend class at a time. Each floor has also been equipped with the sanitisers.

Students have been advised not to use public transport to commute to their school. School staff also organised counselling sessions for them so they can better deal with stress.

As many as 32 people, who recently returned from the UK, have tested positivefor COVID-19 in Kerala, while the state recorded 5,215 fresh infections and 30 more fatalities on Thursday.

The samples of the infected people have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, for further testing to ascertain if it is the new variant, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release. While the total caseload climbed to 7,60,932, recoveries touched 6,92,480 and 65,202 people are undergoing treatment for the virus. The toll has gone up to 3,072 with 30 more deaths being added to the tally after they were confirmed due to the infection.

