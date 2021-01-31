Subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Kerala logs 5,266 new cases, cumulative tally touches 9.29 lakh
File Photo: As many as 70,983 people are presently undergoing treatment, Health minister, K K Shailaja, said

COVID-19: Kerala logs 5,266 new cases, cumulative tally touches 9.29 lakh

1 min read . 08:31 PM IST PTI

  • In the last 24 hours, ending 2pm, 48,118 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate has touched 10.94%
  • At least 2,18,874 people are presently under observation, including 11,482 in hospitals

Kerala reported 5,266 COVID-19 cases, including a UK returnee, on Sunday and 5,730 people were cured, taking the total caseload to 9.29 lakh and recoveries to 8.54 lakh, the government said.

As many as 70,983 people are presently undergoing treatment, Health minister, K K Shailaja, said.

In the last 24 hours, ending 2PM, 48,118 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate has touched 10.94%.

So far, 96,25,913 samples have been sent for testing.

The toll has mounted to 3,743 with the addition of 21 more fatalities.

Of the positive cases, 42 are health workers, 71 had come from outside the state and 4746 were infected through contact.

While Ernakulam recorded 743 cases, Kozhikode logged 650 and Kottayam 511, followed by Wayanad (153) and Kasaragod (70), the minister said in a press release here.

At least 2,18,874 people are presently under observation, including 11,482 in hospitals.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

