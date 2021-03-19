Kerala recorded 1,984 new Covid-19 cases on Friday taking the total caseload in the state to 11,00,624. With 17 new deaths, the death toll has now reached 4,467.

With 1,965 new recoveries, the total number of recoveries in Kerala has now reached 10,70,343, according to news agency PTI. The active cases currently stand at 25, 158.

A total of 53,184 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is at 3.73%. With this, the total number of samples that have been sent for testing in the state are 1,25,58,269.

Kozhikode accounted for the maximum of 261 cases, followed by Thrissur 203, Ernakulam 185, Kannur 180, while Idukki reported the least with 45. As many as 1,29,938 people are under observation in various districts, including 3850 in hospitals.

On Wednesday, Kerala has reported 2098 new Covid-19 cases and 13 new deaths.

Amid the rising cases in the state, Karnataka government on Thursday said that RT-PCR Covid test report is mandatory for passengers arriving from Kerala.

Along with that, the state government also said that RT-PCR testing will be increased in Karnataka-Kerala Border to contain the virus spread.

Meanwhile, as many as 39,726 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across I in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 1,15,14,331.

This is the most number of fresh infections the country has clocked in since November last year. Over the past five days, India has seen the sharpest surge in Covid-19 cases in the last 10 months, according to reports.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh continue to report a high number of daily coronavirus cases, accounting for 80.63% of the new infections.

