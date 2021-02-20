Covid-19: Kerala records 4,650 new cases and 13 deaths today

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest cases on Friday with — 535, followed by Kozhikode with 509, Malappuram with 476 and Alappuzha with 440 cases. There are 2,54,520 people under observation in the state out of which 9,191 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. Meanwhile, 67 regions were removed from the list of hot spots, whereas four new regions were added to it taking its total number 368.