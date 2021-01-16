OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Kerala reports 5,960 new cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hrs
Central team meet Kerala Health Minister KK Shailja on COVID-19 prevention (ANI)
Central team meet Kerala Health Minister KK Shailja on COVID-19 prevention (ANI)

Covid-19: Kerala reports 5,960 new cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hrs

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2021, 08:05 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • With 5,950 new cases in the last 24 hours, the state's total infection count reached to 8,42,843
  • There were no new cases reported among the UK returnees to the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said

Kerala on Saturday reported over 5,000 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally beyond 8.4 lakh, the state government said.

With 5,950 new cases in the last 24 hours, the state's total infection count reached to 8,42,843 and the death toll to 3,442, the state government said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Co-WIN platform is critical in the success of the inoculation program as it aims to facilitate real time information of vaccine stocks

CO-win platform faces issues on first day of covid-19 vaccination drive

2 min read . 09:18 PM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General MM Naravane during Bhoomi Poojan and foundation laying ceremony of New Command Hospital in Lucknow

Indian Army boosted country's morale during standoff with China: Rajnath Singh

4 min read . 09:15 PM IST
A vial of Covishield vaccine, developed by Oxford-Astrazeneca Plc. and manufactured by Serum Institute of India Ltd

Serum Institute produced 5,000 doses of Covishield every minute. A look at vaccine journey

3 min read . 09:09 PM IST
A file photo of BARC India CEO Partho Dasgupta. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Ex-CEO of BARC Partho Dasgupta, arrested in TRP scam, hospitalised

1 min read . 09:03 PM IST

There were no new cases reported among the UK returnees to the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. As of date, 56 returnees from that country have tested positive and nine among them were detected with the new strain of the virus, she said in a release here.

Moreover, 5,011 people were cured of the virus on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in Kerala to 7,70,768. The active cases stood at 68,416. As many as 64,908 samples were examined on Saturday and the test positivity rate stood at 9.19 per cent. So far, a total of 88,16,427 samples have been tested in the state, the Minister said.

Kerala reported 5,624 new COVID-19 cases and 23 related deaths on Friday.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number with 1,046 cases today, followed by Kozhikode with 722, Kottayam 552 and Malappuram 489. The lowest number of 92 cases was reported in Kasaragod.

"Among those infected today, 87 reached the state from outside while 5,403 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 417 are yet to be traced. Fifty three health workers are also among the infected," the minister said.

She said a total of 2,05,561 people are under observation in the state, with 11,094 of them in isolation wards of various hospitals. Two regions were added to the list of hot spots and nine removed, taking the total to 412.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive to combat COVID-19 began in Kerala on Saturday at 133 designated centres with prominent government doctors among the first batch of frontline workers to be administered the vaccine. "It's a proud moment here in Kannur that the director of Malabar Cancer Centre, Dr Satheeshan Balasubramanyam became the first person in the district to receive the vaccine," State Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Shailaja, who visited one of the centres in Kannur district, said such prominent persons will receive the vaccine at each district centre and in all 13,300 health care workers will be covered in a single day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout