Covid-19: Kerala reports 5,960 new cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hrs

Kerala on Saturday reported over 5,000 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally beyond 8.4 lakh, the state government said.

With 5,950 new cases in the last 24 hours, the state's total infection count reached to 8,42,843 and the death toll to 3,442, the state government said.

There were no new cases reported among the UK returnees to the state, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. As of date, 56 returnees from that country have tested positive and nine among them were detected with the new strain of the virus, she said in a release here.

Moreover, 5,011 people were cured of the virus on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in Kerala to 7,70,768. The active cases stood at 68,416. As many as 64,908 samples were examined on Saturday and the test positivity rate stood at 9.19 per cent. So far, a total of 88,16,427 samples have been tested in the state, the Minister said.

Kerala reported 5,624 new COVID-19 cases and 23 related deaths on Friday.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number with 1,046 cases today, followed by Kozhikode with 722, Kottayam 552 and Malappuram 489. The lowest number of 92 cases was reported in Kasaragod.

"Among those infected today, 87 reached the state from outside while 5,403 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 417 are yet to be traced. Fifty three health workers are also among the infected," the minister said.

She said a total of 2,05,561 people are under observation in the state, with 11,094 of them in isolation wards of various hospitals. Two regions were added to the list of hot spots and nine removed, taking the total to 412.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive to combat COVID-19 began in Kerala on Saturday at 133 designated centres with prominent government doctors among the first batch of frontline workers to be administered the vaccine. "It's a proud moment here in Kannur that the director of Malabar Cancer Centre, Dr Satheeshan Balasubramanyam became the first person in the district to receive the vaccine," State Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Shailaja, who visited one of the centres in Kannur district, said such prominent persons will receive the vaccine at each district centre and in all 13,300 health care workers will be covered in a single day.

