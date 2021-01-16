Covid-19: Kerala reports 5,960 new cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hrs

Moreover, 5,011 people were cured of the virus on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in Kerala to 7,70,768. The active cases stood at 68,416. As many as 64,908 samples were examined on Saturday and the test positivity rate stood at 9.19 per cent. So far, a total of 88,16,427 samples have been tested in the state, the Minister said.

