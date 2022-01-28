Covid-19: Kerala reports 94% of positive samples with Omicon variant

There are 4,68,717 people under observation of which 11,227 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, a department release said. "Currently, there are 3,09,489 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 3.6 per cent are hospitalised," the release said. Meanwhile, 42,653 people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 54,63,960 Among the latest fatalities, 11 were recorded over the last few days while 57 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.