Covid-19: Kerala reports 94% of positive samples with Omicon variant

The Health Minister further informed that less than 4 per cent of the patients of COVID-19 in the state have needed hospitalisation out of which less than 1 per cent of them needed oxygen beds.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the ongoing third wave in the state is clearly the Omicron wave.
The minister’s remark came after she said that the most of the positive Covid-19 samples which are sent to labs for genome sequencing are being tested positive for the Omicron variant of the virus and lesser Delta variant samples.
George said, "Continuous sequencing of Covid positive samples is being done. Almost 94 per cent of samples test positive for Omicron and 6 per cent for delta," as quoted by news agency ANI.
Kerala is one of the worst affected states in the country which has reported record number of cases during the second wave and also in the current wave.
Meanwhile, Kerala logged 51,739 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the caseload to 58,26,596, while the death toll rose to 52,343 with 68 COVID-19-related deaths being registered. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 49,771.
The state on Tuesday had registered 55,475 cases, the highest ever single day spike in the infection since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. The previous highest ever in a single day was recorded on January 20- 46,387. The state Health department said 1,16,003 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
There are 4,68,717 people under observation of which 11,227 are in isolation wards of various hospitals, a department release said. "Currently, there are 3,09,489 active COVID-19 cases in the state of which only 3.6 per cent are hospitalised," the release said. Meanwhile, 42,653 people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 54,63,960 Among the latest fatalities, 11 were recorded over the last few days while 57 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.
