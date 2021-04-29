Kerala recorded highest single day spike of over 38,000 Covid cases on Thursday. The state logged 38,607 new Covid cases and 48 deaths. The total number of persons recovered is 12,44,301, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Death toll rises to 5,259.

The state had recorded 35,013 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Separately, Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja on Thursday said that according to the new guidelines, preference will be given to those taking the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, when scheduling a session at vaccination centres. The new guideline stated that the slot for the first dose will be allowed for online booking only after giving preference to those taking the second jab.

On Wednesday, the government of Kerala authorised the purchase of one crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccines. The purchase of one crore doses will be split into 70 lakh doses of Covishield and 30 lakh doses of Covaxin.





India on Thursday witnessed the biggest spike in new cases as many as 3,79,257 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, said the Union health ministry on Thursday morning. Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to the daily tally, followed by Kerala.

