COVID-19: Kerala to impose stricter restrictions as cases rise

COVID-19: Kerala to impose stricter restrictions as cases rise1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 08:39 PM IST
- 'Restrictions will be more stringent on the containment zones,' according to the Kerala CMO
- Vijayan chaired a review meeting on Wednesday to take a stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state
In the view of increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered to impose tight restrictions to prevent the virus spread. The state government also decided to deploy police to monitor compliance with coronavirus protocol, the chief minister's office said in a statement on Wednesday.
Vijayan chaired a review meeting on Wednesday to take a stock of the COVID-190 situation in the state. The chief minister said in the meeting that the government is working to reduce the spread of the disease by mid-February, Kerala CMO mentioned.
India won't tolerate insult to Tricolour at Red Fort, says Prakash Javadekar1 min read . 09:47 PM IST
Battered infra dream awaits a new deal9 min read . 09:45 PM IST
Farm unions call off budget day march to Parliament1 min read . 09:40 PM IST
Mint Lite | Global Covid tally, G-7 invite, Tokyo Olympics, climate action & more4 min read . 09:32 PM IST
"Restrictions will be more stringent on the containment zones," according to the CMO.
Kerala's COVID-19 active cases soared to 72,234 on Wednesday as the state had reported 5,659 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 9,05,591.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.