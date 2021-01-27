OPEN APP
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Kerala to impose stricter restrictions as cases rise
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
COVID-19: Kerala to impose stricter restrictions as cases rise

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 08:39 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'Restrictions will be more stringent on the containment zones,' according to the Kerala CMO
  • Vijayan chaired a review meeting on Wednesday to take a stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state

In the view of increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan ordered to impose tight restrictions to prevent the virus spread. The state government also decided to deploy police to monitor compliance with coronavirus protocol, the chief minister's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

Vijayan chaired a review meeting on Wednesday to take a stock of the COVID-190 situation in the state. The chief minister said in the meeting that the government is working to reduce the spread of the disease by mid-February, Kerala CMO mentioned.

"Restrictions will be more stringent on the containment zones," according to the CMO.

Kerala's COVID-19 active cases soared to 72,234 on Wednesday as the state had reported 5,659 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 9,05,591.

