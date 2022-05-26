Covid-19 killed more men in 2020 in India: Data

As per the MCCD in 2020 report, Covid-19 was the third-leading cause of death in 2020. Diseases of the circulatory system accounted for the most number of deaths in 2020 (5,80,751), followed by diseases of the respiratory system (1,81,160). India reported 1,60,618 deaths due to Covid in the same period. Out of the total of 1,60,618 deaths due to Covid 19, the virus was identified in 1,38,713 deaths whereas it was not verified in 21,905 cases, the data added. Covid-19 became the second leading cause of death in the age group of 55-64 years with 11.1% of the share. Diseases of the circulatory system have contributed to the maximum (36.3%) deaths in this age group.