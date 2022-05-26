Covid-19 killed more men in 2020 in India: Data

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19 claimed 1,60,618 lives in 2020, it accounted for 8.9% of the total medically certified deaths in India
Diseases of the circulatory system accounted for the most number of deaths in 2020 (5,80,751)
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Covid-19 infection killed more men than women in the country in 2020 according to the Report on Medical Certification of Cause of Death (MCCD)-2020 released by the Office of the Registrar General of India (RGI). While the respiratory infection claimed 1,60,618 lives in 2020, it accounted for 8.9% of the total medically certified deaths in India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Covid-19 infection killed more men than women in the country in 2020 according to the Report on Medical Certification of Cause of Death (MCCD)-2020 released by the Office of the Registrar General of India (RGI). While the respiratory infection claimed 1,60,618 lives in 2020, it accounted for 8.9% of the total medically certified deaths in India.
Of the total deaths due to Covid in 2020 as per the report on Medical Certification of Cause of Death, the virus killed 1,14,217 men (9.8%) and 46,401 women (7.1%), respectively.
Of the total deaths due to Covid in 2020 as per the report on Medical Certification of Cause of Death, the virus killed 1,14,217 men (9.8%) and 46,401 women (7.1%), respectively.
Further, the data highlighted that Maharashtra recorded the highest percentage of medically certified covid deaths with 17.7%, followed by Manipur (15.7%), Uttar Pradesh (15.0%), Himachal Pradesh (13.5%), Uttarakhand (12.8%), Andhra Pradesh (12.0%), Punjab (11.9%) and Delhi (10.8%). On the other hand, no medically certified death has been registered under this group in Arunachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep during the year 2020.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, the data highlighted that Maharashtra recorded the highest percentage of medically certified covid deaths with 17.7%, followed by Manipur (15.7%), Uttar Pradesh (15.0%), Himachal Pradesh (13.5%), Uttarakhand (12.8%), Andhra Pradesh (12.0%), Punjab (11.9%) and Delhi (10.8%). On the other hand, no medically certified death has been registered under this group in Arunachal Pradesh and Lakshadweep during the year 2020.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
However, the data on Covid deaths in 2020 is higher than the officially declared by the Union Ministry of Health (1,48,994).
However, the data on Covid deaths in 2020 is higher than the officially declared by the Union Ministry of Health (1,48,994).
As per the MCCD in 2020 report, Covid-19 was the third-leading cause of death in 2020. Diseases of the circulatory system accounted for the most number of deaths in 2020 (5,80,751), followed by diseases of the respiratory system (1,81,160). India reported 1,60,618 deaths due to Covid in the same period. Out of the total of 1,60,618 deaths due to Covid 19, the virus was identified in 1,38,713 deaths whereas it was not verified in 21,905 cases, the data added. Covid-19 became the second leading cause of death in the age group of 55-64 years with 11.1% of the share. Diseases of the circulatory system have contributed to the maximum (36.3%) deaths in this age group.
As per the MCCD in 2020 report, Covid-19 was the third-leading cause of death in 2020. Diseases of the circulatory system accounted for the most number of deaths in 2020 (5,80,751), followed by diseases of the respiratory system (1,81,160). India reported 1,60,618 deaths due to Covid in the same period. Out of the total of 1,60,618 deaths due to Covid 19, the virus was identified in 1,38,713 deaths whereas it was not verified in 21,905 cases, the data added. Covid-19 became the second leading cause of death in the age group of 55-64 years with 11.1% of the share. Diseases of the circulatory system have contributed to the maximum (36.3%) deaths in this age group.