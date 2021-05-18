Nearly 1.8% of India's overall population has been affected by coronavirus so far and 98% of the population is still susceptible or vulnerable to the infection, the Union Health Ministry officials said on Tuesday during a press briefing on Covid-19.

"Despite the high number of cases reported so far, we have been able to contain the spread to under 2 pc of population," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said.

India on Tuesday saw another grim record with 4,329 patients dying in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus.

The country reported over 2,63,000 daily new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day that the country reported less that 3 lakh cases.

Over 25 lakh Covid-19 cases have been reported and more than 32,000 patients have died in India in a week (since 11 May).

Decline in India's active Covid cases

The Central Government said that a continued decline has been noted in the active Covid-19 cases in the last 15 days.

"There has been a decrease of 27% from the highest peak of single-day cases India noted on 7 May (4,14,000)," Agarwal said.

"Continued decline noted in active Covid-19 cases in the last 15 days. From 17.13% of total caseload on 3 May, it has reduced to 13.3%," he added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.