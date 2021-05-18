1 min read.Updated: 18 May 2021, 04:47 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen
The Centre said that of the total population in the country, 1.8% has been affected by Covid-19 till now and 98% of the population is still susceptible or vulnerable to the disease
Nearly 1.8% of India's overall population has been affected by coronavirus so far and 98% of the population is still susceptible or vulnerable to the infection, the Union Health Ministry officials said on Tuesday during a press briefing on Covid-19.
"Despite the high number of cases reported so far, we have been able to contain the spread to under 2 pc of population," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said.