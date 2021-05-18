Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: Less than 2% of India's total population affected by virus so far, says govt

Covid-19: Less than 2% of India's total population affected by virus so far, says govt

Premium
Workers can be seen wearing face masks as per Covid-19 coronavirus safety protocols in New Delhi on May 18, 2021.
1 min read . 04:47 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The Centre said that of the total population in the country, 1.8% has been affected by Covid-19 till now and 98% of the population is still susceptible or vulnerable to the disease

Nearly 1.8% of India's overall population has been affected by coronavirus so far and 98% of the population is still susceptible or vulnerable to the infection, the Union Health Ministry officials said on Tuesday during a press briefing on Covid-19.

Nearly 1.8% of India's overall population has been affected by coronavirus so far and 98% of the population is still susceptible or vulnerable to the infection, the Union Health Ministry officials said on Tuesday during a press briefing on Covid-19.

"Despite the high number of cases reported so far, we have been able to contain the spread to under 2 pc of population," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"Despite the high number of cases reported so far, we have been able to contain the spread to under 2 pc of population," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

India on Tuesday saw another grim record with 4,329 patients dying in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus.

The country reported over 2,63,000 daily new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day that the country reported less that 3 lakh cases.

Over 25 lakh Covid-19 cases have been reported and more than 32,000 patients have died in India in a week (since 11 May).

Decline in India's active Covid cases

The Central Government said that a continued decline has been noted in the active Covid-19 cases in the last 15 days.

"There has been a decrease of 27% from the highest peak of single-day cases India noted on 7 May (4,14,000)," Agarwal said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Covaxin Phase 2-3 clinical trials for children to begin in 10-12 days: Govt

2 min read . 05:45 PM IST
Premium

PLA exercising in its depth areas opposite Ladakh, Indian forces watching closely

2 min read . 05:25 PM IST
Premium

J&K: Combined competitive exam postponed to October 24 amid COVID surge

1 min read . 05:18 PM IST
Premium

All 86 COVID hospitals to soon have oxygen plants of their own: Indian Railways

1 min read . 05:10 PM IST

"Continued decline noted in active Covid-19 cases in the last 15 days. From 17.13% of total caseload on 3 May, it has reduced to 13.3%," he added.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!