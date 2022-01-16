MUMBAI : An online survey has revealed that only 29% people were able to get full refund on cancelling flights and only 34% were able to get the same on cancelling hotel bookings.

These cancellations were made owing to the resurgence of the novel coronavirus, primarily the new variant-Omicron. This caused the third wave when several states and UTs declared night and weekend curfews. Travellers and fliers therefore cancelled their bookings on airlines and at hotels.

However only one third of then received a complete refund following their cancellation, online community platform Localcircles said in the survey.

The survey mentioned that people also lost a large chunk of their money to travel websites and agents as well.

The survey received more than 20,000 responses from citizens residing in 332 districts of India.

The first question in the survey on airlines asked citizens, “For the flight travel that you had booked for January-March 2022, how did the cancellation process work?"

In response, 29% said, “Travel agent and/or airline accepted cancellation and refunded full amount", while 14 per cent said they received partial amount.

At the same time, 29% of respondents said “travel agent and/or airline accepted cancellation and refunded a very small amount".

About 14% of people surveyed said, “travel agent and/or airline did not refund anything but rebooked the ticket for a later date," and 14 per cent couldn't say anything, as per the survey.

On an aggregate basis, of those who cancelled flight tickets due to the third Covid wave, only 29% were able to get a full refund from airlines/travel agents, it added.

The rapid rise in the Omicron variant-led Covid cases in India have prompted many citizens -- who had travel booked during January-March -- to revisit their plans, and a subset of them have also approached airlines and hotels for cancellations.

During the second wave, people had to cancel their travel plans and many hotels, travel agents, airlines never initiated a refund. Later this created a confusion, when airlines charged a heft amount as cancellation fee, which had further prompted the Ministry of civil aviation to take a step and fic the upper limit that can be charged as cancellation fee.

The rapid rise in Omicron variant led Covid cases also led some airlines to cut down capacity and as a result some of them waived off ticket rescheduling fees and permitted them to re-book an alternate flight till 31 March.

In comparison to the second wave, over twice as many citizens were able to get a flight ticket refund due to third-wave related cancellation. However, the majority still ended up losing money to airlines, the survey said.

On hotel bookings during January-March 2022, 34% said “travel agent and/or hotel accepted cancellation and refunded full amount", 13% of respondents received a partial refund and 13% got a very small amount.

Besides, 27% of people surveyed said “travel agent and/or hotel did not refund anything, and…lost the entire booking amount".

When compared to the second wave, over 2.5 times as many citizens were able to get a hotel booking refund due to third-wave related cancellation. However, the majority still ended up losing money to hotels, the survey said.

“Citizens on the LocalCircles platform have been suggesting that the Government should come up with a special policy for travel booking refunds till the COVID pandemic is going on, especially for airlines and hotels.

“Due to lack of uniformity in cancellation charges by different airlines and hotel operators, the majority don't approve of the existing travel booking refund policies during the pandemic," said Sachin Taparia, founder, LocalCircles.

With inputs from PTI

