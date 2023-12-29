Ahead of the New Year, both centre and state governments are keeping a vigilant eye on the new Covid variant JN.1 by taking all the requisite steps. All the states' health ministers are assessing the preparedness of the hospitals. Maharashtra governemnt on Thursday asked people and institutions in the state to remain alert for the next 10 to 15 days. As many as 157 Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country as of 28 December. Kerala reported 78 new cases, followed by Gujarat at 34. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest" given its rapidly increasing spread but said it poses a "low" global public health risk.
Covid-19 updates: Bengal records Covid patient's death after 9 months
West Bengal has registered the death of a Covid-positive patient after over nine months, a health official said.
The patient, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, had multiple comorbidities. West Bengal had recorded the last Covid death on March 26.
Covid-19 updates: Delhi health minister takes stock of LNJP Hospital
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj visited the LNJP Hospital on Thursday. He said that arrangements for conducting RT-PCR tests have been made outside the hospital. The minister added that a separate ward has been set up at LNJP Hospital for Covid patients with approximately 20 beds and all necessary facilities arranged to address issues related to the viral disease.
Covid-19 updates: People must be alert for next 10-15 days, says Maharashtra minister
Ahead of New Year celebrations, Maharashtra health minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday asked people and institutions in the state to remain alert for the next 10 to 15 days to check the spread of coronavirus.
"Health institutions and people should stay alert for the next 10-15 days to check the spread of coronavirus infection. Those already having some illness must avoid such gatherings," he added.
Covid-19 in India: Jammu detects first case in a 'long time'
Jammu has recorded its first COVID-19 case in a "long time". The patient has been kept in home isolation and his sample has been sent for genome sequencing to determine if it was caused by the new JN.1 sub-variant.
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Delhi's Safdarjung hospital makes arrangements for oxygen, Covid tests
Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi has reserved beds for patients and made other arrangements including oxygen and testing due to the rise in Covid cases. The hospital administration has reserved 50 beds for isolations, and 9 ICU beds. Apart from this, complete arrangements have also been made in the hospital regarding oxygen, PPE kits, and COVID testing.
Covid-19 updates: 157 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 detected in India
A total of 157 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country, with Kerala reporting the highest number of 78, followed by Gujarat at 34, according to the INSACOG's data updated on Thursday.
Several states have been reporting an uptick in the number of Covid cases over the last few weeks and nine states and Union territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus.
These states are -- Kerala (78), Gujarat (34), Goa (18), Karnataka (eight), Maharashtra (seven), Rajasthan (five), Tamil Nadu (four), Telangana (two) and Delhi (one), according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).
The INSACOG's data showed 141 Covid cases recorded in the country in December had the presence of JN.1, while 16 such cases were detected in November.
