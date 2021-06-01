Covid-19 lockdown: Check which states have extended or relaxed curbs from today

As coronavirus cases across India show a declining trend, many states that had resorted to lockdowns to combat and contain the killer virus are slowly opening up.

However, most state governments have also extended the Covid-related curbs with certain relaxation.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Telangana are the latest states to extend the Covid-19 lockdown.

Full list of states/UTs where Covid-19 lockdown has been extended:

Delhi: The Delhi government has extended the Covid-19 curfew on the movement of individuals in the city till 5 am on 7 June. However, it has exempted essential activities' movement during the curfew period.

Haryana: The Haryana government has extended the lockdown to curb Covid-19 cases by a week while relaxing the restrictions on shop timings and malls. CM Manohar Lal Khattar has said that even though the pandemic situation in the state has improved, it has been decided to extend the "Mahamari Alert - Surakshit Haryana" lockdown till 5 am on 7 June while providing some relaxations.

Maharashtra: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced that the ongoing lockdown in the state has been extended for 15 days till 15 June. Under the new guidelines, all essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7-11 am may be allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm.

Gujarat: The state has extended the night curfew in 36 cities of the state till 4 June. Educational institutions, auditoriums, theatres, malls, community halls, water parks, spas, gyms, gardens and swimming pools, will remain closed in the cities.

Kerala: State CM Pinarayi Vijayan has stated that the statewide lockdown has been extended till 9 June in order to tackle the covid surge. Vijayan, however, announced that the triple lockdown in the Malappuram district has been withdrawn.

Tamil Nadu: The state-wide lockdown has been extended till 7 June. Under the no-relaxation curbs, CM Stalin said that provision stores would be allowed to sell essential supplies through carts or vehicles in their respective localities with permission from local bodies.

Andhra Pradesh: Covid-19 curfew imposed in Andhra Pradesh has extended till 10 June, said Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

Telangana: The state government has extended the lockdown for 10 more days in the state starting from 31 May. The daily relaxation period extended from 6 am to 1 pm.

West Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till 15 June. The announcement for extension of the curbs came three days before they were scheduled to come to an end.

Odisha: In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases in the state, the Odisha government has extended its ongoing lockdown till 5 am on 17 June. Lockdown has been extended for the third consecutive time in the state.

Bihar: The state government has extended the lockdown by another week, till 8 June, but eased some of the restrictions in order to facilitate business activities.

Rajasthan: The state government has extended the coronavirus lockdown by 15 days till 8 June. Rajasthan may allow some relaxation in commercial activities from today in districts where the Covid-19 situation has improved significantly.

Punjab: The Punjab government has extended the lockdown in the state till 10 June. Earlier, it had decided to continue with all existing Covid-19 restrictions in the state till 31 May, amid a high positivity and fatality rate due to the disease.

Uttarakhand: The Uttarakhand government has extended the 'Corona curfew' till 9 June. Groceries will open for two days a week on 1 and 7 June from 8 am to 1 pm. Shops of books and stationery will also open for 1 day only on 1st June, cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal has informed.

Goa: With the Covid-19 positivity rate still hovering at 21%, the Goa government has decided to extend the ongoing "corona curfew", which was supposed to be lifted on 31 May, by another week till 7 June.

Puducherry: The government in the Union Territory has extended the Covid-19 lockdown till midnight of 7 June. Essential services have been permitted and would be available from 5 am every day till noon.

Himachal Pradesh: The state government has extended the coronavirus curbs till 7 June but announced relaxations, including an increase in the opening hours of shops

Karnataka: State CM BS Yediyurappa said the question of extending the lockdown may not arise if the public cooperated and there is a decline in Covid-19 cases. These would be the factors that would determine the state government's decision on the lockdown, which will continue till 7 June.

Most of the states have extended Covid-related restrictions in the Northeast.

Nagaland: The government has extended the total lockdown in the state till 11 June.

Arunachal Pradesh: The state will continue with the lockdown in seven districts of the state till 7 June.

Manipur: The state government has extended the curfew in seven districts till 11 June.

Mizoram: The ongoing lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation area has been extended by another seven days till 4 am of 6 June.

Tripura: The Tripura government has extended the corona curfew in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas and all urban local bodies (ULB) till 5 June.

Meghalaya: The state has extended the total lockdown in the East Khasi Hills district by another week.

Sikkim: The Sikkim government has extended its statewide lockdown till 7 June amid the surge in Covid-19 cases.

List of states where coronavirus lockdown has been eased:

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh government has extended the "corona curfew" in all 52 districts of the state till 15 June with some relaxation to start the economic and business activities in the state.

The state will remain under 'corona curfew' from 10 pm every Saturday till 6 am on Monday according to the official order. There will be a night curfew in the state from 10 pm till 6 am, however where the case of covid-19 is higher, stricter provisions can be imposed by the district authorities.

Jammu and Kashmir: The J&K administration has also started the unlock process in the Ut, limiting the corona curfew to night hours and weekends only.

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh authorities have announced to extend the Covid-induced restrictions till the morning of 9 June. However, the administration has eased certain restrictions in the region as the Covid-19 situation seems to be coming under control.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary RK Tiwari has announced a relaxation of lockdown in the state with certain activities allowed from today. However, 20 districts including the state capital Lucknow will not benefit from this as they have more than 600 active cases.

