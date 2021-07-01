With emerging cases of the Covid delta and delta plus variants, many state governments have extended the ongoing lockdown, though with some relaxations. India logged 45,951 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,03,62,848, while daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll rose to 3,98,454 with 817 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 81 days. The active cases further declined to 5,37,064

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday exhorted his Council of Ministers to work towards creating such an atmosphere in the country wherein everyone follows COVID-19 protocols diligently and takes vaccines to stop the third wave of the pandemic. Underlining that the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet, Modi told the ministers that vaccination should be done on a war footing.

Here’s a list of states that have extended or relaxed the Covid-19 cubs from today

West Bengal: The West Bengal government has extended the Covid-induced restrictions all across the state till July 15. However, additional relaxation has been given.

Nagaland: A 10-day unlock will begin in Nagaland from today after a month-and-half-long lockdown imposed in view of a surge in coronavirus cases, a notification said. The lockdown, imposed on May 14 and repeatedly extended, ended on Wednesday, following which Unlock-1 will come into force from July 1-10.

Kerala: The Kerala government has decided to extend the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown restrictions for one more week. The new restrictions would come into effect from today.

Punjab: The Punjab government has further eased Covid-19 restrictions, allowing the reopening of bars, pubs and taverns with 50 per cent capacity from July 1.

Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh government has extended the curfew relaxation from July 1 for 3 more hours in eight of the 13 districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate has come down below 5 per cent.

Odisha: The Odisha government has extended the partial lockdown in the state for 15 more days till 5 am on July 16. The existing restrictions ended at 5 am today.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.