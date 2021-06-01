Covid-19 lockdown: Check which states have extended or relaxed curbs from today

Haryana: The Haryana government has extended the lockdown to curb Covid-19 cases by a week while relaxing the restrictions on shop timings and malls. CM Manohar Lal Khattar has said that even though the pandemic situation in the state has improved, it has been decided to extend the "Mahamari Alert - Surakshit Haryana" lockdown till 5 am on 7 June while providing some relaxations.