Covid-19 lockdown: Check which states have extended or relaxed curbs from today

With emerging cases of the Covid delta and delta plus variants, many state governments have extended the ongoing lockdown, though with some relaxations. India logged 45,951 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,03,62,848, while daily fatalities remained below 1,000 for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The death toll rose to 3,98,454 with 817 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 81 days. The active cases further declined to 5,37,064