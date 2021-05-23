Covid-19: Lockdown extended in these states - List here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Covid lockdown: Some states have extended ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infection. Among the states that have announced lockdown extension are Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Mizoram and Leh district of Union Territory of Ladakh. Cases have come down in UP but Tamil Nadu is still reporting over 35,000 daily infections. Due to high infection and positivity rate, Tamil Nadu on Saturday extended the restrictions by one more week till May 31. Tamil Nadu was under lockdown till May 24.

Covid lockdown: Some states have extended ongoing lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infection. Among the states that have announced lockdown extension are Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Mizoram and Leh district of Union Territory of Ladakh. Cases have come down in UP but Tamil Nadu is still reporting over 35,000 daily infections. Due to high infection and positivity rate, Tamil Nadu on Saturday extended the restrictions by one more week till May 31. Tamil Nadu was under lockdown till May 24.

In northeast, Sikkim and Mizoram have extended lockdowns due to rise in cases. Both the states have extended ongoing restrictions by another week till May 31. Currently, Sikkim has 3,200 active cases while Mizoram has 2,341. Besides these, other northeastern states like Nagaland, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh have extended corona restrictions till month-end. In all three states, cases have risen rapidly in the last few weeks.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the case positivity rate in the state had come under 5 per cent and he will ease Covid restrictions from June 1. Madhya Pradesh has witnessed decline in its daily infection numbers. On Saturday, the state recorded 3,844 cases and 9,327 recoveries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi is expected to announce lockdown extension today. The infection cases have come down sharply in the national capital from over 28,000 cases in mid-April to 2,260 cases on May 22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}