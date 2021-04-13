"In Maharashtra, around 51,000 new COVID cases have been reported while in the country over 1.61 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. A sufficient RT-PCR test is not being conducted across the country. The criterion of above 45 years for vaccination should be relaxed especially in the states where cases are high. Even, Congress president Sonia Gandhi also urged the centre regarding the same," stated the NCP leader.

