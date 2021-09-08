Warning of a possible return of lockdown, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has said people have to follow Covid-19 guidelines or else the state government would once again be forced to impose the curbs if there would be any indiscipline, news agency ANI reported.

He has said that the cases of Covid infections in Kerala have been worrying. "Therefore we have to strictly abide by the Covid guidelines in order to protect ourselves from the possible third wave."

On Tuesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and warned the people about the possible third wave.

The administration was further instructed to keep a close eye on the Hat Bazaar, religious institutions and health institutions.

The Chief Minister has directed the authorities to create micro containment zones in the areas where Delta variant cases are detected.

“As the children have not been vaccinated yet, we have to be careful for them," he said, adding that the educational institutions would be held responsible if reports of negligence come to the fore. He also directed the local administration to form special teams to inspect the educational institutions regularly.

Patnaik’s warnings came on the day when about thirty-four school students from three different schools in Dhenkanal, Bargarh and Angul were detected with Covid-19.

Odisha had allowed the opening of schools for classes of 10 and 12 from July 26 and classes 9 and 11 from August 16 with adherence to Covid guidelines. However, attendance has not been made mandatory in these classes and schools have been asked to continue with online classes for those who don’t want to attend.

He advised health workers, school-going children, pregnant women, government employees, and police personnel to undergo COVID tests regularly as they belong to high-risk groups.

