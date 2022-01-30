Covid-19 lockdown: This state witnesses total shutdown during Sunday lockdown

As the state battles mounting concerns over rising Covid-19 cases, Kerala witnessed a total shutdown and streets wore a deserted look on Sunday, just as the state government imposed a Sunday curfew.

The Kerala government has permitted only shops selling essential items to open from 7 am to 9 pm. People working in the essential service sectors can travel. Travel to the hospital and for vaccination, purposes is also allowed. The police are conducting checks at different places in the state.

The government has asked hotels and restaurants to host in house dining. However, parcel services will be allowed from 7 am to 9 pm. Train services are available but only Kerala state transport corporation will do long-distance service. The state has relieved the tourists of the restrictions by allowing them to travel.

Additionally, with 4,000 fresh Covid-19b cases were reported in Kottayam, all social gatherings have been banned in the district, shops and markets are closed, and even places of worship are closed. Churches are conducting Sunday masses virtually.

Meanwhile, Kerala logged 50,812 new infections and eight Covid-19-related deaths on Saturday, taking the infection count to 59,31,945 and the death toll to 53,191. According to the health department, 47,649 persons recuperated from the disease, pushing the number of total cured to 55,41,834. The state has tested 1,10,970 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 3,36,202 active Covid-19 cases in the state, the department said.

Among the districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases on Saturday--11,103, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 6,647 and Kozhikode 4,490. Among the latest fatalities, eight were reported in the last 24 hours, 94 were recorded over the last few days, while 311 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

"Currently, there are 3,36,202 active COVID-10 cases in Kerala out of which only 3.4 per cent are admitted to hospitals," the department said in a release. Out of those who were found infected on Saturday, 208 reached the state from outside while 46,451 contracted the disease through their contact.

