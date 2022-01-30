Covid-19 lockdown: This state witnesses total shutdown during Sunday lockdown

Among the districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases on Saturday--11,103, followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 6,647 and Kozhikode 4,490. Among the latest fatalities, eight were reported in the last 24 hours, 94 were recorded over the last few days, while 311 were designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.