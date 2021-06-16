Amid a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country, some state governments have announced more relaxations in lockdown-like restrictions from today. India on Tuesday registered 60,471 cases of coronavirus and 2,726 related deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.

Here's a list of states that have eased the curbs:

Assam: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has issued a new set of lockdown guidelines that will be in effect from 5 am on June 16 till 5 am on June 22. The order divided the state into three categories depending upon the improvement in the pandemic situation.

Accordingly, the curfew duration in Kamrup Metropolitan, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, has been relaxed by one hour. It would start at 2 pm and continue till 5 am the next day.

South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and Charaideo districts, where the positive cases are less than 400 cumulatively in the last 10 days, the lockdown-like restrictions have been relaxed and movement of individuals will be allowed from 5 am to 5 pm.

"Districts where the total number of cumulative cases and per day cases are still showing persistently high numbers, especially Cachar, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Nagaon, will be under close watch till 21st June 2021. All the other districts will continue to be under the existing set of restrictions, such as curfew from 1 pm to 5 am and all shops as well as commercial establishments closing down at 12 pm.

Bihar: With a dip in Coronavirus cases in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced further relaxations in COVID-19 imposed restrictions in the state starting from June 16. As part of the gradual unlock process in the state, government and private offices have been allowed to function in full strength till 5 PM, while shops will be allowed to remain open till 6 pm. However, a night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am.

West Bengal: The West Bengal government has announced that there will be some relaxation from June 16 including the opening of restaurants and bars (even those which are located inside shopping complexes) between 12 noon to 8 pm with 50% sitting capacity. The administration allowed government and private offices to function with a 25 per cent workforce from June 16.

Rajasthan: Shopping malls, gyms, restaurants and sports complexes that were closed amid Covid-induced lockdown in Rajasthan will open from today for restricted hours. The state government has also allowed monuments, art and cultural places, and hotels providing in-house services to open in view of the decreasing number of coronavirus cases

Punjab: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced an easing of the restrictions, allowing restaurants and other eating joints, as well as cinemas and gyms to reopen at 50 per cent capacity beginning today. He also announced an increase in the gathering of people, including for weddings and cremations, to 50 persons.

Under the new guidelines, which will remain in effect till June 25 when they will be again reviewed, a daily night curfew will be in place from 8 pm to 5 am, with a weekend curfew from 8.00 pm on Saturday up to 5 am on Monday, across the state.





