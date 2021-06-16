Covid-19 lockdown to be eased in these states from today. Full list here

"Districts where the total number of cumulative cases and per day cases are still showing persistently high numbers, especially Cachar, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Nagaon, will be under close watch till 21st June 2021. All the other districts will continue to be under the existing set of restrictions, such as curfew from 1 pm to 5 am and all shops as well as commercial establishments closing down at 12 pm.