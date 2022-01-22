Covid-19 lockdowns, curfews not required if…, what MoS Karandlaje says

"We have to learn to live with COVID-19 at present. We are living in the presence of this virus for the past few months. I know that curfews disturb people's lives. I believe that lockdown and curfews are not required if people are disciplined. I urge all the people to wear masks and follow the COVID-19 guidelines," she said while addressing the reporters on Friday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}