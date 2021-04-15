COVID-19: Lok Sabha speaker to chair meet on April 19

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the wake of massive surge in coronavirus cases, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will be chairing a virtual meeting with presiding officers on April 19, news agency ANI reported. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi among other leaders of Opposition will also attend the meeting.

A total of 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in a span of 24 hours. The death toll increased to 1,73,123 with 1,038 daily new fatalities, the highest since October 3, 2020 the data updated at 8 am showed.

With over 1 lakh infections per day for the ninth consecutive day, India has added 13,88,515 cases in nine days.

Registering a steady increase for the 36th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 14,71,877, comprising 10.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 88.31 per cent.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12 and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,24,29,564, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.23 per cent, the data stated.

