Covid-19: Looking to vaccinate entire adult population by year-end, says govt

The India government has set a target of vaccinating the country's entire adult population against coronavirus by the end of the year, asserted Bharati Pravin Pawar, the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare. Over 99 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in India so far.

Pawar, who was virtually addressing the FICCI's "Healthcare Excellence Awards" ceremony, commented under the 'Make in India' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi India is one of the leading countries in the global medical devices market in the world.

"More than 99 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country and the government has set a target of vaccinating the country's entire adult population by end of the year," she said.

She expressed appreciation for the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for its contribution towards the COVID-19 response in association with Empowered Groups, Centre and state government.

Pawar said, “A great responsibility lies on us to achieve the Prime Minister's dream of achieving affordable, accessible, safe and modern health care in India."

She further said, “the Government of India launched various nationwide programs for prevention, control and eradication of communicable and non-communicable diseases and improvement of maternal and child health".

The minister highlighted that in working towards the goal of achieving universal health coverage, the government launched the world's largest public funded health care programme, the 'Ayushman Bharat Mission'.

She added that the scheme has been expanded to include the Digital Health Mission that aims to converge the various components of health care ecosystem on one platform for seamless integration and better health outcomes.

Pawar informed that the government has also launched numerous financial support schemes over the past couple of years for creating the appropriate environment for growth as well as augmenting public-private infrastructure of hospitals and public-funded labs across the country.

