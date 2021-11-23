Auhorities in Mandsaur city of Madhya Pradesh have announced a 10 per cent discount on country liquor for people who will receive their second and final dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday. However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from the local MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party, which is in power in the state.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a mega Covid-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday to cover more population under its coronavirus vaccination programme. The discount of 10 per cent on country liquor will be given to people who take the second and final jab on during this campaign, said Mandsaur's district excise officer Anil Sachan.

The decision was taken to encourage people to take their second vaccine dose during the mega vaccination campaign, the official said. If the experiment proves successful, it will be implemented in other parts of the district as well, he added.

The discount can be availed on purchase of country liquor at three shops located at Sitamau Fatak, Bhuniakhedi and Old Bus Stand.

However, BJP MLA from Mandsaur Yashpal Singh Sisodiya has opposed the decision, terming the decision inappropriate. This is not a decision taken by the state government, and it will encourage people to consume liquor, he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had expressed concern over people not turning up to take the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The state government has set a deadline of December-end to complete vaccination of all eligible people.

Earlier this month, district excise officer in neighbouring Khandwa district R P Kirar had ordered liquor shops to ask customers to verbally self-attest about receiving vaccination before serving them.

As on November 23, a total of 8,12,79,730 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

