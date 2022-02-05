In view of the Covid-19 situation coming under control in Madhya Pradesh, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced lifting of the restriction on the number of people attending wedding ceremonies from Saturday.

Earlier, due to a spike in Covid-19 positive cases, the state government had capped the number of people attending weddings at 250 starting January 15.

The chief minister took to Twitter to share this welcome news, he wrote, "wishing you all a very happy Basant Panchami. It is a matter of satisfaction that Covid-19 is under control in the state, hence the restrictions on the number of guests in marriages and other auspicious functions are being lifted from Basant Panchami."

The state home department later issued an order stating that the restriction of 250 attendees in wedding ceremonies is being withdrawn with immediate effect. The order, however, stressed that the use of face masks and hand sanitisers, besides adherence to the social distancing norm will be necessary for those attending such events.

The Covid-19 infection tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,95,049 on Friday after detection of 6,516 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,648 as nine patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said. The positivity rate reduced to 8.2 per cent from 9.2 on Thursday, he said, adding that there are 51,019 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government is considering to introduce 'happiness' as a subject in the syllabus of its high school and higher secondary school classes from the next academic session, an official said on Friday.

A draft of the books on the subject for Classes 9 to 12 is almost ready, CEO of the Rajya Anand Sansthan (state happiness department), Akhilesh Argal said. In 2016, Madhya Pradesh became the first state in the country to set up happiness department.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.