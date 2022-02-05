The Covid-19 infection tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,95,049 on Friday after detection of 6,516 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,648 as nine patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said. The positivity rate reduced to 8.2 per cent from 9.2 on Thursday, he said, adding that there are 51,019 active cases in the state.