Covid-19: Maharashtra, Kerala, 4 other states report huge surge in daily cases

In parallel to the progress of covid-19 vaccination program, India’s coronavirus infections too are crawling high. With 14,989 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in the covid-19 daily new cases. Together, they account for 85.95% of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the union health ministry data showed.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 7,863. It is followed by Kerala with 2,938 while Punjab reported 729 new cases. Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Karnataka have shown the maximum increase in new cases on a week-on-week basis, the government data showed.

Maharashtra alone accounted for a weekly increase of 16,012 cases, in terms of the number of cases. In percentage terms, Punjab reported the weekly increase of 71.5% (1,783 cases). India’s total Active Caseload has reached 1,70,126 today. India’s present active caseload now stands at 1.53% of India’s total Positive Cases.

At least 98 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Four States account for 88.78% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (54). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths and Punjab reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data shows.

According to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) weekly epidemiological update released on Tuesday, in the past week, in the South-East Asia Region, India was one of the three countries reporting the highest numbers of new cases (105 080 new cases; 7.6 new cases per 100 000along with Indonesia and Sri Lanka. India also highlighted among the three countries reporting the highest numbers of new deaths this week with 749 new deaths; 0.1 new deaths per 100 000. Other were Indonesia and Nepal.

“With a rise in the number of cases which have been observed in many states due to experiences from other countries gives a hint that the nation could observe that reinfections might crop up again. As observed in many states such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Jammu Kashmir as well," said Suresh Sharma, head, Population Research Center, Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi University.

“The increase in the number of cases being observed in these states could be possible of many reasons such as easing on several economic activities as to revamp the economy. Besides, this many social activities have also been eased across the states," he said.

In a bid to control the pandemic, the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on 16th Jan 2021 and vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started from 2nd Feb 2021.The next phase of covid-19 vaccination has commenced from 1st March 2021 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

As on Wednesday, a total of 1,63,14,485 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm. These include 67,75,619 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 28,24,311 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 57,62,131 FLWs (1stdose), 3,277 FLWs (2nd dose), 8,44,884 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 1,04,263 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities, the health ministry data showed.

Total 6,92,889 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Wednesday, the 47th day of covid-19 inoculation drive. Out of which 5,79,366 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,13,523 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report.

Sharma argued that the rise in covid-19 numbers may also be the government’s shift on vaccination drive. “Another important reason could be that fewer tests are being conducted at various booths and the capacity level has indeed decreased. As the shift has been transferred in vaccinating the inhabitants of the country," said Sharma.

